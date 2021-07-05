Markets

Oil drops before crucial Opec+ talks amid UAE objection

Brent crude falls 40c to $75.77 a barrel after 1c decrease last week following vote to increase production

05 July 2021 - 07:49 Aaron Sheldrick
The Opec logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Algiers, Algeria. File photo: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA
The Opec logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in Algiers, Algeria. File photo: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA

Tokyo — Oil prices fell on Monday, with Brent dropping after four days of gains, as investors and traders awaited crucial talks by Opec+ after disagreement within the group that could lead to major producers pumping up volumes to grab market share.

Brent crude was down by 40c, or 0.5%, at $75.77 a barrel by 3.31am, after falling 1c last week, the first weekly decline in six. US oil was down by 30c, or 0.4%, at $74.86 a barrel, having risen 1.5% last week, the sixth consecutive week of gains for the contract.

Opec and its allies, known as Opec+, voted on Friday to increase production by about 2-million barrels a day from August to December 2021 and to extend the remaining output cuts to the end of 2022, but objections from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prevented an agreement.

It was a rare public disagreement between members of the group, with national interests increasingly diverging, which is affecting Opec+ policy as oil users want more crude as their economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This latest move raises the bar for the Opec+ alliance, which has shown great unity that has ultimately helped rebalance the market after the collapse in demand,” ANZ Research said in a note. “A break-up could result in a free-for-all that would likely lead to a collapse in prices.”

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister sought on Sunday to push back against UAE’s opposition to a proposed Opec+ deal, calling for “compromise and rationality” to get unanimity when the group meets again on Monday.

“You have to balance addressing the current market situation with maintaining the ability to react to future developments … if everyone wants to raise production then there has to be an extension,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television channel.

He also highlighted uncertainty over the course of the pandemic and production from Iran and Venezuela.

In the US, energy companies increased oil and natural gas rigs for a third week out of the last four.

The number of oil and gas rigs, an early indicator of future output, was up by five to 475 in the week to July 2, the most since April 2020, Baker Hughes Co said in its closely watched report on Friday.

Reuters

Japan bucks the trend as most Asian stocks extend rally after US jobs report

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rises, led by a gain in Taiwan, as Chinese blue chips inch up too
Markets
24 minutes ago

Gold keeps steady below two-week high as concerns over Fed rate hike ease

Spot bullion was steady at $1,787.59 per ounce after hitting its highest since June 18 on Friday
Markets
41 minutes ago

Market data — July 4 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
Market data — July 1 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk
Markets

Related Articles

Tense Opec+ meeting to resume on Monday as UAE refuses to budge

Markets

Oil holds steady after UAE rejects Opec+ plan to lift output

Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight as EM currencies reel on ...

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.