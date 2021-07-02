Markets

JSE to contend with mostly weaker Asian bourses on Friday ahead of US jobs data

All eyes are on US nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday, which could prompt volatility

02 July 2021 - 07:27 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, but the major bourses that were taking losses were down more than 1%, with all eyes on US nonfarm payrolls numbers later.

Expectations are that employers added 700,000 jobs in June, and any significant deviation should prompt market volatility, with the recovery of the US labour market and future of monetary policy having been key drivers of activity so far in 2021.

In morning trade the Shanghai Composite was down 1.58% and the Hang Seng 1.53%, while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.23%.

Tencent, which gives direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had lost 0.94%.

Gold was up 0.12% to $1,777.80/$ while platinum had gained 0.73% to $1,091.53/oz. Brent crude was 0.25% higher at $75.79 a barrel.

The rand was 0.27% weaker at R14.48/$, having slipped 1.24% on Thursday, with emerging-market currencies under general pressure.

Over the past few weeks, the dollar has been lifted by the US Federal Reserve’s surprise hawkish shift in June, as well as concerns over the Delta Covid-19 variant which have boosted appetite for safe-haven currencies, said FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga in a note.

The local corporate and economic calendar is bare on Friday. Local focus is likely to remain on Covid-19, with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases reporting 21,584 new cases on Thursday, with SA’s most economically important province, Gauteng, still the worst affected.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Opec+ deal to boost output delayed as UAE rebels at the last minute

Talks are set to resume on Friday after Russia and Saudi Arabia angrily reject Abu Dhabi request
7 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand tumbles the most in a fortnight as EM currencies reel on improved US jobs data

The JSE was boosted on the day by higher commodity prices, with oil reaching its best level since October 2018
13 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk

Kwame Antwi, from KOA Capital, talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
22 hours ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Chip manufacturers and Ferrari

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments, and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
22 hours ago
