Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE closes first half of 2021 with 11.5% gain Listed property and industrials were among the biggest winners in the first half of the year

The JSE closed a little weaker on Wednesday as the Delta strain of Covid-19 threatens economic recovery, while the local bourse heads into the second half of the year up 11.5% so far in 2021.

The gains came as prospects of economic recovery, driven by easy monetary policies and US President Joe Biden’s large stimulus bill, boosted sentiment globally in the first half of the year...