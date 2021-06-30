Markets

Market data — June 30 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

30 June 2021 - 22:27
Picture: 123RF/SEE WHAT MITCH SEE
Picture: 123RF/SEE WHAT MITCH SEE

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as retailers and banks ...
Markets
3.
Global markets ease from record highs
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed and subdued Asian markets on ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Why the rand has lost some ground
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.