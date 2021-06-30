Markets Disappointing Asian economic data pushes JSE lower Investors are on edge as the economic effects of the Delta Covid-19 strain play out with a number of countries tightening their restrictions BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors digested disappointing economic data, while the Delta strain of the coronavirus threatens economic recovery.

Data out of Asia showed that Japan’s industrial index fell by a higher than expected 5.9% month on month for May, while South Korean industrial production also underperformed, falling 0.7% from April...