WATCH: Stock picks — Austin Energy and Shoprite

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose Austin Energy as her stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Shoprite.

Kruger said: “I’m actually going 180º from the coal arguments and talking about Austin Energy and they are the largest energy company in Denmark. They are the biggest producer of offshore wind and they install about 30% of offshore wind worldwide.”

Booysen said: “I’m going to keep it local, so I’m going to go with Shoprite. Shoprite is also coming back to a nice technical level, I think it’s a lot cheaper than it used to be and it’s coming back nicely. It’s kind of turned around from that big sell-off, so it looks like a decent entry point.”