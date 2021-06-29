Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Glencore
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
29 June 2021 - 08:14
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Glencore as his stock pick of the day.
“Amid it all, I’m braving into Glencore; I’ve picked it once or twice before for a number of reasons. There is still a supply deficit of copper, copper’s come off a little bit the last few weeks.”
