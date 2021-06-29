Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Glencore

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

29 June 2021 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Picture: Bloomberg/Brendon Thorne
Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Glencore as his stock pick of the day.

“Amid it all, I’m braving into Glencore; I’ve picked it once or twice before for a number of reasons. There is still a supply deficit of copper, copper’s come off a little bit the last few weeks.”

Glencore doubles down on thermal coal as Anglo exits

Anglo and its partner BHP sell their stakes in a large Colombian colliery to the commodity trader in R8.3bn deal to decarbonise their portfolios
Companies
23 hours ago

Without Ivan, can Glencore still become the world’s largest miner?

Can Glencore fulfil the prediction of retiring CEO Ivan Glasenberg and become the largest miner in the world? It has a few hurdles to overcome to ...
Features
5 days ago

Glencore: Anatomy of a takeover

A major milestone in Glencore’s growth story was its 2013 mega-merger with Xstrata — a $90bn deal that cemented its transition from trader to mining ...
Features
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on prospect of tighter restrictions

All share index falls the most in almost two weeks, with miners and banks hit hardest
Markets
1 week ago

DRC copper holds key to greening global economy, says mining magnate

DRC has the world’s best deposits of the metal used in everything from electric cars to solar panels, says Robert Friedland
World
2 weeks ago

