Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as retailers and banks rebound Tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus also rise on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed firmer as banks and retailers bounced back from Monday’s sell-off, while global markets were mixed as Covid-19 remains a threat to economic recovery.

The JSE all share gained the most in four weeks on Tuesday, up 1.12% to 66,548 points and the top 40 rose 1.13%. Retailers gained the most in about a month, up 3.91%. Banks added 2.48%, the most in three weeks, financials 1.92% and industrials 1.67%...