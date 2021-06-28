Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand and entertainment stocks fall on new Covid-19 restrictions At 6.15pm, the rand had weakened 0.66% to R14.2298/$, 0.6% to R16.9676/€ and 0.87% to R19.7529/£ BL PREMIUM

The rand broke a three-day winning streak on Monday, while leisure-focused stocks, retailers and banks led losses on the JSE, as SA moved back to alert level 4 lockdown.

On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA would move to the stricter restrictions until July 11, as the country grapples with a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that threatens to be worse than the first two combined...