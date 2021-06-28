Markets

Market data — June 28 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

28 June 2021 - 21:55
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE slips under level 4 lockdown as leisure ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces muted Asian markets on Monday as SA ...
Markets
3.
Oil near 2018 highs as US and Iran wrangle over ...
Markets
4.
Gold dips to one-week low amid dollar bounce and ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as Covid-19 third wave ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.