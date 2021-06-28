Markets JSE slips under level 4 lockdown as leisure stocks feel most pressure Att 10.15am, Tsogo Sun Hotels had fallen 7.53% while Sun International lost 5.37% BL PREMIUM

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with leisure-focused stocks under pressure as SA moved back to alert level 4 lockdown.

On Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa evening announced that SA would be in level 4 lockdown until July 11. This comes as SA grapples with a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that threatens to be worse than the first two combined...