WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam
Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
25 June 2021 - 08:36
Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities both chose Sanlam as their stock pick of the day.
Mnguni said: “I’m going to with Sanlam, I think it has recovered nicely from a bad patch.”
Nair said: “My pick is also Sanlam for a lot of the reasons that Zwelakhe mentioned and in addition they recently did the purchase of Saham in the rest of Africa, and I think that was quite a fortuitous deal.”
