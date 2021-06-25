Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam

Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

25 June 2021 - 08:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANAWAT SUDCHANAM
Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities both chose Sanlam as their stock pick of the day.

Mnguni said: “I’m going to with Sanlam, I think it has recovered nicely from a bad patch.”

Nair said: “My pick is also Sanlam for a lot of the reasons that Zwelakhe mentioned and in addition they recently did the purchase of Saham in the rest of Africa, and I think that was quite a fortuitous deal.”

