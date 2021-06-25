Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Nedbank
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
25 June 2021 - 08:29
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is going to be Nedbank, they had a pretty descent set of numbers themselves. There is obviously going to be more Nedbank shares free floating following Old Mutual’s unbundling.”
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.