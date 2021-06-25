Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Nedbank

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

25 June 2021 - 08:29 Business Day TV
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is going to be Nedbank, they had a pretty descent set of numbers themselves. There is obviously going to be more Nedbank shares free floating following Old Mutual’s unbundling.”

