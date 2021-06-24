Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

24 June 2021 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day.

“FirstRand, yes as much as their PE [price-earnings ratio] is higher than that of the index, their dividend yield is better. The economy is doing better than we expected and we’ve also seen that when it comes to the collection rate. We’ve seen that the areas have been awakening.”

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

WATCH: Could higher inflation prompt the Bank to hike rates?

PwC economist Christie Viljoen talks to Business Day TV about the latest inflation data
Economy
1 hour ago

WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and AVI

Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

FirstRand profit adds to signals of faster recovery

The banking group predicts headline earnings per share will rise more than a third as consumers lead the charge
Companies
2 weeks ago

FNB helps 60,000 children in 1,000 ECD centres in SA

SPONSORED | FNB is launching the Care applet on the FNB App to assist employees with the process of early childhood development adoption
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and AVI

Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

FirstRand profit adds to signals of faster recovery

The banking group predicts headline earnings per share will rise more than a third as consumers lead the charge
Companies
2 weeks ago

FNB helps 60,000 children in 1,000 ECD centres in SA

SPONSORED | FNB is launching the Care applet on the FNB App to assist employees with the process of early childhood development adoption
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and AVI

Neelash Hansjee from Old Mutual Investments and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth talk to Business Day TV
Markets
3 weeks ago

FirstRand profit adds to signals of faster recovery

The banking group predicts headline earnings per share will rise more than a third as consumers lead the charge
Companies
2 weeks ago

FNB helps 60,000 children in 1,000 ECD centres in SA

SPONSORED | FNB is launching the Care applet on the FNB App to assist employees with the process of early childhood development adoption
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story


CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET

Most read

1.
Oil climbs further on unexpectedly large fall in ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Miners lead gains on the JSE
Markets
3.
Market data — June 22 2021
Markets
4.
Investors favour tech stocks after Jerome Powell ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — AngloGold Ashanti and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.