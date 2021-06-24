Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — FirstRand
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
24 June 2021 - 09:34
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose FirstRand as his stock pick of the day.
“FirstRand, yes as much as their PE [price-earnings ratio] is higher than that of the index, their dividend yield is better. The economy is doing better than we expected and we’ve also seen that when it comes to the collection rate. We’ve seen that the areas have been awakening.”
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.