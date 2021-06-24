MARKET WRAP: Old Mutual leads gains as JSE firms
Rising Covid-19 cases in SA's economic hub Gauteng remain an ongoing concern
24 June 2021 - 17:47
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Thursday as the global equity market regained momentum after struggling for direction this week.
Shares in insurance giant Old Mutual rose to a seven-month high in intraday trade after it announced plans to return about R10bn to shareholders through unbundling part of its stake in Nedbank...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now