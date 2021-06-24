Markets MARKET WRAP: Old Mutual leads gains as JSE firms Rising Covid-19 cases in SA's economic hub Gauteng remain an ongoing concern BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Thursday as the global equity market regained momentum after struggling for direction this week.

Shares in insurance giant Old Mutual rose to a seven-month high in intraday trade after it announced plans to return about R10bn to shareholders through unbundling part of its stake in Nedbank...