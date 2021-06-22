Markets

WATCH: Why government flicked the switch on power reform

RMB’s Keith Webb talks to Business Day TV about the governments decision to allow power reform in SA

22 June 2021 - 07:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVGENI BISHTOK

SA’s private sector has welcomed the government’s decision to lift the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects to 100MW.

Business Day TV spoke to Keith Webb from RMB for more detail.

