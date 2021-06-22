News Leader
WATCH: Why government flicked the switch on power reform
RMB’s Keith Webb talks to Business Day TV about the governments decision to allow power reform in SA
22 June 2021 - 07:42
SA’s private sector has welcomed the government’s decision to lift the licensing threshold for embedded generation projects to 100MW.
Business Day TV spoke to Keith Webb from RMB for more detail.
