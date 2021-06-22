WATCH: Stock pick — Costco

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Costco as her stock pick of the day.

“The company’s called Costco, it is an American supermarket chain, a little bit like Makro. There’s a big box store you buy in bulk, but this company doesn’t make its money on the margins of the goods it sells, it makes its money from the memberships and it has a very, very loyal membership basis. This is a really solid business, they’ve done really well during Covid and they continue to do well.”