Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Costco

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

22 June 2021 - 08:37 Business Day TV
A shopper pushes a cart outside a Costco store during the Covid-19 outbreak in Manchester, Britain, on January 5 2021. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Costco as her stock pick of the day.

“The company’s called Costco,  it is an American supermarket chain, a little bit like Makro. There’s a big box store you buy in bulk, but this company doesn’t make its money on the margins of the goods it sells, it makes its money from the memberships and it has a very, very loyal membership basis. This is a really solid business, they’ve done really well during Covid and they continue to do well.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

