JSE set for rebound in line with global stocks

Global markets have stabilised after a steep sell-off over the past week after the Fed caught investors off guard

22 June 2021 - 08:05 Andries Mahlangu
The JSE is likely to move higher on Tuesday, ending a four-day losing run during which the all share index lost just more than 3% to trade at its lowest point since March 25.

Global markets showed signs of stability after a steep sell-off over the past week as the US Federal Reserve brought forward the expectation of higher interest rates, catching investors off guard.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rebounded 3.06% and Australia’s ASX/200 recovered 1.54%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat.

The rand, which has suffered collateral damage as markets adjusted to the prospect of higher rates in the US, was down 0.27% to R14.26/$. The local currency was trading at R13.76/$ before the Fed’s meeting last Wednesday.

The global risk-off sentiment was reflected in net sales of local shares and bonds over the past week. Foreign investors sold a net R6.6bn worth of shares, according to the JSE data. Net bond outflows were about R5bn.

A weaker rand increases the cost of imported products and has the potential to stoke inflation.

Brent crude topped $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, making increases in fuel prices more likely in the near future. However, shares of petrochemical giant Sasol and mobile operator MTN could benefit from high oil prices.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Accelerating consumer and producer inflation in focus

Consumer price inflation is expected to rise above 4.5% for the first time in 15 months in May
Economy
1 day ago

Asian stocks rise from four-week lows

Japanese shares lead the bounce-back with a 2.1% advance
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold firms after drop as US Treasury yields retreat

Investors are taking opportunity to buy the dip amid rising inflationary pressure, analyst says
Markets
1 day ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.