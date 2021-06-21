Markets

Driving-season demand pushes oil prices higher

Both oil benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global Covid-19 vaccinations and expected pickup in northern hemisphere summer travel

21 June 2021 - 11:34 Noah Browning
Picture: 123RF/PIX NOO
London — Oil prices edged higher on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the northern hemisphere summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to a resumption of crude supplies from the Opec producer.

Brent crude for August gained 23c, or 0.3%, to $73.74 a barrel by 8.25am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was up 29c, or 0.4%, at $71.93 a barrel.

Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks on optimism over the pace of global Covid-19 vaccinations and expected pickup in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.

“Oil’s underlying physical demand picture remains positive,” said Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley. “Despite the noise in financial markets, the real world is on the right track and will require increasing amounts of energy as it reopens.”

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won Iran’s presidential election. Two diplomats said they expected a break of about 10 days.

Iranian and Western officials say Raisi’s rise is unlikely to alter Iran’s negotiating position.

A deal could lead to Iran exporting an extra one-million barrels per day, or 1% of global supply, for more than six months from its storage facilities.

Oil prices are also drawing support from forecasts of limited growth in US oil output, giving oil cartel Opec more power to manage the market in the short term before a potentially strong rise in shale oil output in 2022.

However, the US rig count, an early indicator of future oil output, rose by eight last week to 373, its highest since April 2020, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed. 

Reuters

