WATCH: Stock pick — Afrimat

Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

18 June 2021 - 07:40 Business Day TV
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m still sticking with one of my good old favourites and that’s Afrimat. We’re still looking around at iron-ore prices still bobbing around and taking a bit of strain in the last couple of days.”

Afrimat’s infinite game

Afrimat has inked its biggest purchase yet: the R650m acquisition of manganese mine Gravenhage in the Northern Cape. The FM spoke to CEO Andries van ...
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Strategic acquisitions make Afrimat the leader of the pack

While the mid-tier mining company’s Heps have risen by eight times since 2010 its competitors have regressed
Opinion
2 weeks ago

WATCH: How to make SA a more attractive mining investment destination

Michael Avery and a panel of guests talk about SA mining and mineral explorations
Companies
2 weeks ago

Afrimat: Reliably consistent, but keep an eye on iron ore

Afrimat has been on a tear as the reopening of the domestic economy and a strong international iron ore price powered earnings and the share price
Companies
3 weeks ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.