Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Afrimat
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
18 June 2021 - 07:40
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour chose Afrimat as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m still sticking with one of my good old favourites and that’s Afrimat. We’re still looking around at iron-ore prices still bobbing around and taking a bit of strain in the last couple of days.”
Independent analyst Chris Gilmour talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.