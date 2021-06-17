Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Pinduoduo and Zeder
17 June 2021 - 08:44
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Pinduoduo as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zeder.
Verster said: “My stock pick is called Pinduoduo, it is a Chinese e-commerce business listed in the US and they focus on what you can call social commerce.”
Combrinck said: “I’m going with Zeder, it’s come down a bit again in the last week or so and is sitting at about a 30%-40% discount to NAV [net asset value] and even the underlying investments are valued quite cheaply.”
