WATCH: Investors eye Fed meeting

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the movement in local bonds

17 June 2021 - 08:27 Business Day TV
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Local bonds barely moved on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the US Federal Reserve about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for more detail.

