WATCH: Investors eye Fed meeting
17 June 2021 - 08:27
Local bonds barely moved on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from the US Federal Reserve about whether a recent jump in inflation would prompt sooner-than-expected tapering in monetary policy.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for more detail.
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the movement in local bonds
