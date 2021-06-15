MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on prospect of tighter restrictions
All share index falls the most in almost two weeks, with miners and banks hit hardest
15 June 2021 - 19:14
The JSE closed weaker as surging Covid-19 numbers in the country and the prospect of tighter restrictions, including another ban on alcohol sales, weighed on sentiment.
The all share index fell the most in almost two weeks on Tuesday, with miners, banks, and retailers posting the biggest losses. ..
