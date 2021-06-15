JSE muted ahead of US Fed’s meeting outcome
Many analysts expect the Fed to keep its interest rates unchanged
15 June 2021 - 11:28
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.
The JSE all share closed at its best level in nearly two weeks on Monday, with investors betting that central banks will maintain their dovish stance, despite economic recovery gaining momentum...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now