MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await US Fed decision
Retailers led the gains on the JSE, while miners fared worst on the day
14 June 2021 - 19:21
Retailers led the JSE higher on Monday as global markets firmed, with investors now turning their focus to the latest decision by the US Fed this week.
The all share reached its best close in nearly two weeks, tracking buoyant European markets as “investors bet that central banks will maintain their dovish stance, even as the economic recovery gathers momentum”, said Oanda market analyst Sophie Griffiths...
