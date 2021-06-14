Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await US Fed decision Retailers led the gains on the JSE, while miners fared worst on the day BL PREMIUM

Retailers led the JSE higher on Monday as global markets firmed, with investors now turning their focus to the latest decision by the US Fed this week.

The all share reached its best close in nearly two weeks, tracking buoyant European markets as “investors bet that central banks will maintain their dovish stance, even as the economic recovery gathers momentum”, said Oanda market analyst Sophie Griffiths...