Markets

Market data — June 14 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

14 June 2021 - 22:06
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await US Fed decision

Retailers led the gains on the JSE, while miners fared worst on the day
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE set for slow start to week before US Fed ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand has worst week since February ...
Markets
3.
Gold dips to one-and-a-half-week low as investors ...
Markets
4.
Global shares stay near record highs as Fed ...
Markets
5.
Oil at highest in more than two years on economic ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.