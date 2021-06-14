Market data — June 11 2021

Retailers led the gains on the JSE, while miners fared worst on the day
Adopting a new constitution and having a majority independent board was never going to end the organisation’s troubles, but at least it’s a start
Aspen Pharmacare CEO confident the government will quickly regain lost ground
Accused will be handed a final indictment and the matter will be postponed to the high court
Bank plans to offer options and futures trading in the coin that fuels the ethereum network
Raising the power licensing threshold will add only 0.5% to GDP
While resource-rich countries in Africa have reaped the benefits in fuelling the economy of the world’s most populous nation, what does China's slowing population growth mean for the future?
Galp Energia joins TotalEnergies in suspending a liquefied natural gas project after militant attacks in the Cabo Delgado region
Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard will take charge of the match against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco
This 'secret history' exposes the outrageously wealthy Sackler family, whose fortune was built on the back of the US Opioid Crisis
