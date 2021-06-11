Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
11 June 2021 - 09:14
Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.
“So, we’re going abroad, we still like Medtronic. It’s a medical devices company as well as surgical company, so they do hip replacements, knee replacements, heart surgery and cutting-edge technology ... We think over the next 10-15 years the sector is going to be very strong.”
