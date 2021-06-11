Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Medtronic

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

11 June 2021 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Medtronic as his stock pick of the day.

“So, we’re going abroad, we still like Medtronic. It’s a medical devices company as well as surgical company, so they do hip replacements, knee replacements, heart surgery and cutting-edge technology ... We think over the next 10-15 years the sector is going to be very strong.”

Markets
2 weeks ago

