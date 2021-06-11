Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand has worst week since February as some inflation fears remain Government bonds, however, maintained their firmer bias BL PREMIUM

The rand closed the week with a 1.9% loss against the dollar as some fears still remain about rising inflation as economies across the globe build towards pre-pandemic levels.

Not even a dovish statement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, when it assured the market of a continuation of its above-average weekly bond purchases, could help the rand maintain its recent gains...