MARKET WRAP: Rand has worst week since February as some inflation fears remain
Government bonds, however, maintained their firmer bias
11 June 2021 - 18:40
The rand closed the week with a 1.9% loss against the dollar as some fears still remain about rising inflation as economies across the globe build towards pre-pandemic levels.
Not even a dovish statement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, when it assured the market of a continuation of its above-average weekly bond purchases, could help the rand maintain its recent gains...
