Market data — June 10 2021

The president’s announcement on energy policy reform is a major development for which he should be congratulated
Two largest unions request strike certificate from mediator after members reject 4% offer
Elections are likely to be postponed should Moseneke find that the Covid-19 pandemic makes it unfeasible
Commission’s proposed penalty follows alleged violations of data protection regulations
Global economic recovery has boosted exports but economists say load-shedding is a risk
While resource-rich countries in Africa have reaped the benefits in fuelling the economy of the world’s most populous nation, what does China's slowing population growth mean for the future?
France has grown frustrated with instability in Mali and plans a 'deep transformation' of its military commitment' in West Africa as jihadists gain a stronger foothold
Inexperienced SA side score three second-half goals to down Uganda in international friendly
Mark Smyth looks at the design and functionality of Azimut’s luxurious new Trideck superyacht
