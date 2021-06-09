WATCH: Stock picks — Alliance Resource Partners and T Rowe Price

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Alliance Resource Partners as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose T Rowe Price.

Combrinck said: “I’m going with a US-listed coal player with 40 years of production, Alliance Resource Partners, listed on the Nasdaq and is sitting at a 6% dividend yield.”

Shutte said: “I have a US asset manager, T Rowe Price founded in 1937. They have around $1.6-trillion in assets under management, that’s about four times the SA economy, just to put that into perspective.”