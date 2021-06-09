Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Alliance Resource Partners and T Rowe Price
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV
09 June 2021 - 09:08
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Alliance Resource Partners as his stock pick of the day and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose T Rowe Price.
Combrinck said: “I’m going with a US-listed coal player with 40 years of production, Alliance Resource Partners, listed on the Nasdaq and is sitting at a 6% dividend yield.”
Shutte said: “I have a US asset manager, T Rowe Price founded in 1937. They have around $1.6-trillion in assets under management, that’s about four times the SA economy, just to put that into perspective.”
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group talk to Business Day TV
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.