Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
09 June 2021 - 09:01
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go for AVI, it’s a defensive stock, the share price has been pretty much flat to down over the last year when the market has been up. The PE [price-earnings ratio] in turn has come all the way down to 13 times and it’s paying a dividend yield of about 7%. So, if you do believe in the SA Inc economic recovery story this is probably a good one.”
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.