WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose AVI as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go for AVI, it’s a defensive stock, the share price has been pretty much flat to down over the last year when the market has been up. The PE [price-earnings ratio] in turn has come all the way down to 13 times and it’s paying a dividend yield of about 7%. So, if you do believe in the SA Inc economic recovery story this is probably a good one.”