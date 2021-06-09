News Leader
WATCH: Rising commodity prices work in the rand’s favour
RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency
09 June 2021 - 08:56
The rand took a breather on Tuesday but it is still trading under the key R14/$ as it benefits from rising commodity prices.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh for more insight.
