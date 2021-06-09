Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Rising commodity prices work in the rand’s favour

RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency

09 June 2021 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

The rand took a breather on Tuesday but it is still trading under the key R14/$ as it benefits from rising commodity prices.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh for more insight.

RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about the local currency

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Latest GDP data likely to be driven by exuberance in mining

Robust commodity prices and recovering global demand are expected to be the mainstay of SA’s growth performance
Economy
2 days ago

Cash of top 40 multinational mining companies near all-time high

Commodity price boom boosted their combined market value by nearly two-thirds to R18-trillion over the past year, PwC says
Companies
19 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand fails to react to promising GDP data

SA government bonds firmed, with the yield on the R2030 notes falling 3.5 basis points to 8.71%
Markets
14 hours ago

SA Inc shares muted despite better-than-expected GDP growth

The local bourse’s subdued reaction to the data suggests the market has factored in SA’s economic recovery
Markets
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ...
Markets
2.
Musk’s ‘trolling’ stalls bitcoin recovery
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand back below 13.50/$ as US ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Salesforce
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.