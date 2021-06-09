Markets

Recovery in fuel demand lifts oil

Oil rises for second session on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning fade

09 June 2021 - 08:45 Sonali Paul and Koustav Samanta
The Vopak oil storage terminal in Johor, Malaysia. Picture: REUTERS/HENNING GLOYSTEIN
The Vopak oil storage terminal in Johor, Malaysia. Picture: REUTERS/HENNING GLOYSTEIN

Singapore — Oil prices rose for a second session on Wednesday on signs of strong fuel demand in western economies, while the prospect of Iranian supplies returning faded as the US secretary of state said sanctions against Tehran were unlikely to be lifted.

Brent crude futures were up 37c, or 0.5%, at $72.59 a barrel at 5.20am GMT and earlier rose to $72.83, the highest since May 20, 2019. Brent rose 1% on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 39c, or 0.5%, to $70.44 a barrel after rising to as high as $70.62, the most since October 17 2018. WTI prices climbed 1.2% on Tuesday.

“Improved demand outlook appears to be bolstering crude oil prices, as the successful vaccine rollouts and summer driving season in the US and Europe continues to support fuel demand,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Singapore-based DailyFX.

Recent traffic data suggests travellers are hitting the roads as restrictions ease, ANZ Research analysts said in a note, pointing to TomTom data that showed traffic congestion in 15 European cities had hit its highest since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration forecast fuel consumption growth this year in the US, the world’s biggest oil user, would be 1.49-million barrels a day, up from a previous forecast of 1.39-million barrels a day.

In another positive sign, industry data showed US crude oil inventories fell last week, in line with analysts’ expectations, according to a Reuters poll.

The American Petroleum Institute reported crude stocks fell by 2.1-million barrels in the week ended June 4, two market sources said, citing the data.

Stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday at 2.30pm GMT.

Price gains had been capped in recent weeks as oil investors had been assuming that sanctions against Iranian exports would be lifted and oil supply would increase this year as Iran’s talks with western powers on a nuclear deal progressed.

However US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that even if Iran and the US returned to compliance with a nuclear deal, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Wednesday as focus remains on US

US inflation data on Thursday is providing a reason for caution, while the White House has ended infrastructure talks with Republicans
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — June 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand fails to react to promising GDP data

SA government bonds firmed, with the yield on the R2030 notes falling 3.5 basis points to 8.71%
Markets
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ...
Markets
2.
Musk’s ‘trolling’ stalls bitcoin recovery
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand back below 13.50/$ as US ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Salesforce
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice
Markets

Related Articles

Gold rangebound as traders await US inflation data

Markets

Global equities hover close to record highs

Markets

Crude extends losses but mood remains bullish

Markets

Global stocks calm ahead of US inflation data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.