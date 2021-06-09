Markets

JSE weaker as resources take shine off banking stocks

Local bourse slips as resources shares appear to be losing momentum, along with commodity prices, after a solid start to the year

09 June 2021 - 12:02 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning as the sell-off in the resources market more than offset a fairly solid session for banks and listed property.

Resources shares appear to be losing momentum, along with commodity prices, after a solid start to the year.

The all share index was down 0.37% to 67,390.10 points in midmorning trade, as the gauge of large resources stocks fell 1.94%.

However, Sasol bucked the trend as its shares rose nearly 2% in line with Brent crude, which was trading at its best level in two years at about $72 a barrel.

Banks and listed property rose 1.65% and 1.54%, respectively, with the latter sector boosted by Vukile Property Fund after its full-year results showed an improvement in foot traffic at its shopping centres. This was despite a 20% drop in net rental income due to rental relief granted to tenants as a result of lockdown-imposed measures.

Europe’s major equity markets were mixed, following a similar pattern in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.35%

The release of US inflation data on Thursday will be the dominant driver of market psychology. The global market remains divided on the outlook for US inflation, which rose its highest level in 12 years in April on annual basis, sparking jitters that the US Federal Reserve might rein in its loose monetary policy. 

The rand held broadly steady against the dollar at R13.56/$, after remaining stronger on year-to-date basis, having risen 7.5%, according to the Infront data.

Among individual shares on the JSE, Anglo American fell 2.78%, BHP 1.74% and Sibanye-Stillwater 2.07%.

However, Absa rose 2.27%, Nedbank 3.39% and Capitec 2.09%

