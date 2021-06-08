WATCH: Stock picks — Sibanye-Stillwater and Thungela Resources

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor chose Sibanye-Stillwater as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss chose Thungela Resources.

Janse van Rensburg said: “I’m going to bring it back home on to the JSE and one of my favourite stocks that I’ve called a couple of times through the course of the past 12-18 months is Sibanye ... I think it’s just actually generally the platinum, palladium space within the JSE actually looks quite interesting fundamentally right now.”

Booysen said: “At R33 a share, I think there’s decent upside in [Thungela Resources], I do get the sense that maybe there’s a couple of hedge funds messing around the share price, plus the retail flow pushing the share price downwards. Yes, it’s a dirty coal asset but it’s got good export markets and it’s a well-run business.”