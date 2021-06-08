Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Libstar
Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
08 June 2021 - 09:41
Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman chose Libstar as his stock pick of the day.
“If you look at Libstar’s underlying business, they are quite an innovative company. They produce some of the private label brands for the likes of Woolies, Shoprite, Spar and Pick n Pay and that private-label business has been growing much faster than the branded side in the retailers’ lives. So, Libstar has exposure to these higher-growth markets as well as some of the strong owned brands they produce.”
