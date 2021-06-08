Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Libstar

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

08 June 2021 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman chose Libstar as his stock pick of the day.

“If you look at Libstar’s underlying business, they are quite an innovative company. They produce some of the private label brands for the likes of Woolies, Shoprite, Spar and Pick n Pay and that private-label business has been growing much faster than the branded side in the retailers’ lives. So, Libstar has exposure to these higher-growth markets as well as some of the strong owned brands they produce.”

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Bruce Henderson: it has been a fantastic career at RFG

Bruce Henderson will be succeeded by his deputy Pieter Hanekom in October
Companies
1 week ago

Food costs set to rise further in the next few months

Monthly cost of a basket of food commodities has reached its highest level since May 2014, says UN agency
Companies
3 weeks ago

Making the case for small caps

Denker Capital’s small-cap fund plans to grow its assets under management to R150m by attracting investments from high-net-worth individuals
Companies
1 month ago

Denker Capital stocks up on SA Inc

The asset manager reduces the offshore stock holdings of flagship equity fund as it says local equities offer better value
Companies
1 month ago

WATCH: How Covid-19 ate into Libstar’s annual earnings

Libstar CEO Andries van Rensburg talks to Business Day TV about how the group has coped during the pandemic
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story


CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ...
Markets
2.
Musk’s ‘trolling’ stalls bitcoin recovery
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand back below 13.50/$ as US ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Salesforce
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.