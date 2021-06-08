WATCH: Stock pick — Libstar

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman chose Libstar as his stock pick of the day.

“If you look at Libstar’s underlying business, they are quite an innovative company. They produce some of the private label brands for the likes of Woolies, Shoprite, Spar and Pick n Pay and that private-label business has been growing much faster than the branded side in the retailers’ lives. So, Libstar has exposure to these higher-growth markets as well as some of the strong owned brands they produce.”