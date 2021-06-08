Market data — June 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The company has not failed to keep people loyal and in the fold
The fund has been plagued by expenditure classified as irregular, fruitless and wasteful
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to approach the Western Cape high court in her latest move to stop a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office
Insurer rallies 74% in New York trading in second day of wild gains
Data shows SA’s household spending picked up in the first three months of 2021, helping GDP beat market estimates of 3.2% growth
While resource-rich countries in Africa have reaped the benefits in fuelling the economy of the world’s most populous nation, what does China's slowing population growth mean for the future?
Global Economic Prospects report sees strongest rebound in 80 years — but it will be uneven
The centre is an integral part of the Bok side and would be sorely missed if not available
Feature-packed Chinese SUV takes on the establishment with competitive prices
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.