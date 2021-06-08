Markets JSE subdued ahead of first-quarter GDP numbers The local bourse rose slightly on Tuesday morning as traders stuck a cautious stance before the release of the SA’s first-quarter GDP figures BL PREMIUM

The JSE rose modestly on Tuesday morning, signalling a degree of caution before the release of the SA’s first-quarter GDP figures at 11.30am.

SA Inc shares — those that derive the bulk of their revenue from SA — have been rising steadily in recent weeks amid the expectation of further recovery in the local economy that contracted by the most on record in 2020...