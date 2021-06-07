Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand pulls back a little with further risks ahead SA bonds earlier reached their best levels since February in intraday trade BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Monday on disappointing trade data from China, and ahead of looming local GDP data for the second quarter on Tuesday as well as US inflation numbers later in the week.

The rand has been running hard of late as commodity prices remain near record highs, with metal miners and exporters cashing in on the run that began soon after the world realised just what a threat Covid-19 was to global economies. The local unit, which strengthened more than 2% to the dollar last week, is now up about 5% so far in June and nearly 9% for the year to date...