JSE starts week lower, lagging global peers
The local market hit a record last week, and has had weeks of outperformance relative to world markets
07 June 2021 - 12:21
The JSE was decidedly lower on Monday, underperforming its peers in Europe and Asia, where some of the benchmark indices were actually higher.
The local share market retreated from a very high base, after hitting a record over the past week, and after weeks of outperformance relative to its global peers, suggesting that investors were cashing in profits...
