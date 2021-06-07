Markets JSE starts week lower, lagging global peers The local market hit a record last week, and has had weeks of outperformance relative to world markets BL PREMIUM

The JSE was decidedly lower on Monday, underperforming its peers in Europe and Asia, where some of the benchmark indices were actually higher.

The local share market retreated from a very high base, after hitting a record over the past week, and after weeks of outperformance relative to its global peers, suggesting that investors were cashing in profits...