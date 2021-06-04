Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Salesforce

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

04 June 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Salesforce as her stock pick of the day.

“It’s actually a good day to buy if you’re all at your trading systems, it’s a company by the name of Salesforce. It’s an enterprise software [company] that provides businesses with cloud solutions, I think I chatted about them last year. They have a lot of a lot of large clients like Honeywell and 3M and it really has enabled people to work from home.”

