Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — Global Bank of Canada
Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers and independent analyst Chris Gilmour talk to Business Day TV
04 June 2021 - 09:14
Karl Gevers from Benguela Global Fund Managers chose Global Bank of Canada as his stock pick of the day and independent analyst Chris Gilmour had no pick.
Gevers said: “I’ll go for an international stock, venture into the banking space and pick Royal Bank of Canada, it’s, as the name says, a Canadian bank with international operations and I think just as a business it’s quite a solid bank, their return on equity is at around 15% and on a forward PE [price-earnings ratio] of only 12 times and I also think their valuations are attractive.”
