Oil falls on slow pace of global vaccinations

Brent crude slides as high infections in countries such as Brazil and India hit demand prospects

04 June 2021 - 08:00 Aaron Sheldrick
Tokyo — Oil prices dropped on Friday as concerns about the patchy rollout of coronavirus vaccinations around the globe tempered optimism earlier in the week that demand for fuels was recovering from the depths of the pandemic.

Brent crude was down 29c, or 0.4%, at $71.02 a barrel at 0.57am GMT, after falling 4c on Thursday after a gain to the highest since May 2019. The contract is on track for a gain of nearly 2% this week.

US oil also fell 29c, or 0.4%, to $68.52, having dropped 2c in the previous session, while heading for a gain of more than 2% this week.

“We continue to view oil demand recovery as largely a function of vaccinations,” JPMorgan Chase commodities analysts said in a note.

“America and Europe are well advanced in their inoculation efforts,” analysts noted, but sluggish vaccination rollouts in developed and emerging Asian countries alike mean “there is no clear end in sight to social distancing restrictions in the region.”

More than 170-million people have contracted the virus globally, while the death toll approaches 3.8-million, as the second year of the worst global health crisis in a century shows no sign of ending soon.

Prices rose earlier this week as Opec and its allies in the grouping known as Opec+ predicted demand will exceed supply in the second half of 2021. Opec+ agreed on Tuesday to continue with supply restraint through July, lifting prices.

But the slow rollout of vaccinations and high infections in countries such as Brazil and India are hitting demand prospects in the world’s high-growth markets for oil and its products.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories dropped more than forecast last week though fuel stocks rose, suggesting demand for end-products is not matching refinery output.

Solid outlook for fuel demand pushes oil prices up

Both oil contracts are on track for a second monthly gain as analysts expect oil demand growth to outstrip supply
Markets
3 days ago

Brent hits $70 on US summer demand outlook

Opec expected to agree to increase supply as demand optimism grows
Markets
2 days ago

The little engine that could stood up to Big Oil and ExxonMobil

Exxon’s determination to ‘defend the returns’ turned out to be no match for Engine No 1, which wants to defend addressing the climate crisis
Companies
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.