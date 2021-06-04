Markets

Oil edges higher on rising global demand

Brent heads towards $72 a barrel as Opec and allies agree to stick to supply restraints

04 June 2021 - 11:06 Alex Lawler
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSEI ZAKIROV
London — Oil rose towards $72 a barrel on Friday, trading close to a two-year high as Opec+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy Covid-19 vaccination rollout around the globe.

Opec and allies on Tuesday said they would stick to agreed supply restraints. A weekly supply report on Thursday showed US crude inventories dropped more than expected last week.

Brent crude rose 33c, or 0.5%, to $71.64 a barrel by 8.12 GMT. It reached an intraday high of $71.99 on Thursday for its highest since May 2019. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 22c, or 0.3%, at $69.03.

“After much dilly-dallying, Brent appears to have found a new home above $70,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

“Summer and the reopening of the global economy is bullish for oil demand in the second half of the year.”

For the week, Brent is on track for a gain of more than 2.8% and US crude is heading for a 4% rise.

Also boosting oil this week was a slowdown in talks between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear programme, which reduced expectations for a rapid increase in supply of Iranian oil to the market.

In focus later on Friday will be US jobs figures for May. The consensus forecast for non-farm payrolls, due at 12.30 GMT, is that about 650,000 jobs were added in May.

While rising demand and the fast pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in countries such as the US has boosted oil, a slower inoculation rollout and high infections in the likes of Brazil and India are hitting demand in high-growth oil markets.

India, the world’s second most populous country, has vaccinated only 4.7% of the adult population and is reeling from a second wave of infections.

Oil rises after Opec confirms it will return supply carefully

Oil prices rise on OPEC+ discipline, strong demand outlook
2 days ago

BP invests in solar via $220m deal

UK oil giant’s purchase from 7X Energy will be developed and operated through its 50-50 joint venture with Lightsource BP
2 days ago

Opec tightens outlook for global oil markets

Huge glut that piled up when demand crashed during the pandemic will be mostly gone by end-June
3 days ago
