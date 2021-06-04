Markets JSE lifts slightly ahead of US jobs report The relative outperformance of the local market has been attributed in part to better-than-expected financial results from some local firms BL PREMIUM

The JSE rose marginally on Friday, a day after falling the most in nearly three weeks, though it still managed to retain gains for the week.

The all share index rose 0.20% to 68,929.45 points in midmorning trade, which left it still within striking distance of a record peak touched earlier in the week...