WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and McDonald’s

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

03 June 2021
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidvest​ as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose McDonald’s.

McCurrie said: “One share that still shows a little bit of value, seeing as it was the subject we spoke about, came out with fantastic results today and that’s Bidvest. It looks good, they have good cash generation and whenever a company says things like ‘truly outstanding’ or ‘exceptional’ you know they're doing well.”

Shapiro said: “With the rand at these kinds of levels and people overseas spending like there’s no tomorrow as they open up in the US and they’re going into the summer and the holiday season, I would say Nike for all the kids who are going to camp but I think McDonald’s. McDonald’s have repositioned themselves really well.”

Bidvest’s varied assets provide a cushion from Covid-19

There has been a pickup in demand for hygiene-related services and DIY products as more people work from home
Companies
1 day ago

enX: A great deal depends on the Covid recovery

At this point, the enX share price is pencilling in a hard operational grind and a prolonged exercise to extract value from the operational structure
Companies
1 week ago

McDonald’s rewards diversity

Fast food franchise begins disclosing data on the racial makeup of its workforce
Business
3 months ago

Brands on a delivery roll

After tech setbacks caused delays in launching its Wimpy app, Famous Brands will have it running in time for the holiday season
Business
1 year ago
