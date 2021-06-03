Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and McDonald’s
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose McDonald’s.
McCurrie said: “One share that still shows a little bit of value, seeing as it was the subject we spoke about, came out with fantastic results today and that’s Bidvest. It looks good, they have good cash generation and whenever a company says things like ‘truly outstanding’ or ‘exceptional’ you know they're doing well.”
Shapiro said: “With the rand at these kinds of levels and people overseas spending like there’s no tomorrow as they open up in the US and they’re going into the summer and the holiday season, I would say Nike for all the kids who are going to camp but I think McDonald’s. McDonald’s have repositioned themselves really well.”
