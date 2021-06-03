Markets

Rand breaks past R13.50/$ as global markets welcome Fed’s policy signals

03 June 2021 - 07:39 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday morning, but the rand was trading at its best level to the dollar in about 26 months, boosted overnight by comments from a US Federal Reserve official.

The rand jumped 1.73% against the dollar in overnight trade on Wednesday, its best performance in three months, with the local currency dipping below R13.50/$ on Thursday for the first time since February 2019.

Sasfin Wealth fixed-income analyst Alvin Chawasema said in a note that emerging-market currencies had benefited from comments that the Fed would consider slowly moving back on bond purchases in a way that would avoid a “taper tantrum.”

This refers to a sharp reaction in 2013 to a Fed announcement that it would pull back on bond purchases, which created volatility in global markets. Rising inflation and the prospects of less favourable monetary conditions in the future have been key trading themes in 2021.

Some headlines attributed the rand’s emerging-market outperformance to lack of support for the section 25 constitutional amendment, said Chawasema, referring to the fact that SA’s political parties have still not agreed on amendments to the constitution to explicitly allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

“However, it does appear as though global flow factors are more influential,” Chawasema added.

Global markets were mixed on Thursday morning, with trade expected to be cautious ahead of the release of US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. This is a key gauge of the health of the US labour market, and will be scrutinised for clues regarding future Fed policy.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was down 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite had added 0.38%, and Japan’s Nikkei 0.39%.

Tencent, which can give direction to the local market via the Naspers stable, had fallen 0.95%.

Gold was 0.22% lower at $1,903.92/oz, while platinum had risen 0.2% to $1,191.37. Brent crude was 0.72% higher at $71.72 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R13.51/$, having earlier touched R13.499/$.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — June 2 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Dogecoin surges on prospect of Coinbase launch

Dogecoin rises 31% after Coinbase announces it will make the meme-based cryptocurrency available on its trading platform
Markets
12 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level since 2019 as most EM currencies edge up

As the rand is so actively traded globally, it can take a harder hit than other EM currencies when US rates rise
Markets
12 hours ago

Global stocks remain at record levels as economic rebound gains momentum

Global stocks remain at record levels as economic rebound gains momentum Investors shift their focus to central banks’ reaction to ...
Markets
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level since 2019 as ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks Europe to reach record ...
Markets
4.
Global stocks remain at record levels as economic ...
Markets
5.
Dogecoin surges on prospect of Coinbase launch
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Rand hits best level since 2019 as most EM currencies edge up

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice

Markets

Gold slips as focus turns to nonfarm payrolls data

Markets

Oil rises after Opec confirms it will return supply carefully

Markets

Asian shares inch higher as US data lifts traders’ spirits

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as traders digest data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.