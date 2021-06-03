JSE takes a breath after scaling record peak
The local bourse was weaker on Thursday morning, ending a seven-day winning run that had pushed the all share to a record high
03 June 2021 - 11:33
The JSE fell on Thursday morning, ending a seven-day winning run that had pushed the R19-trillion benchmark index to a record peak.
All the main constituent indices, including resources, industrials and banks, were all lower in midmorning trade, which was unsurprising given the strong run they had over the past week...
