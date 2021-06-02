Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Mediclinic and Adyen
Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV
Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Adyen.
Smit said: “I just think that the hospital sector, locally and abroad has been neglected over time. Covid had its challenges for that specific sector so I’m going for Mediclinic tonight, I think they’ve shown offshore that their margins are almost back to where they were before Covid.”
Verster said: “My stock pick is Adyen, it’s a global payments processor — listed in the Netherlands. If you pay for anything these days with your choice of debit or credit card that could be issued by bank A, B, C or D and the merchant might use their own bank that is also a different bank, so you need someone who is in the middle that sorts out the ‘plumbing’ of the payment system. Adyen is a major player of the ‘plumbing’ payments sector globally.”
