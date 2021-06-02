Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Mediclinic and Adyen

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

02 June 2021 - 09:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Mediclinic as his stock pick of the day and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Adyen.

Smit said: “I just think that the hospital sector, locally and abroad has been neglected over time. Covid had its challenges for that specific sector so I’m going for Mediclinic tonight, I think they’ve shown offshore that their margins are almost back to where they were before Covid.”

Verster said: “My stock pick is Adyen, it’s a global payments processor — listed in the Netherlands. If you pay for anything these days with your choice of debit or credit card that could be issued by bank A, B, C or D and the merchant might use their own bank that is also a different bank, so you need someone who is in the middle that sorts out the ‘plumbing’ of the payment system. Adyen is a major player of the ‘plumbing’ payments sector globally.”

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management talk to Business Day TV

Discovery and Mediclinic scale back plans for vaccine sites amid supply concerns

The companies put brakes on new sites as only 1.3-million Pfizer doses delivered
Companies
5 days ago

Mediclinic pares recovery forecast due to third-wave threat

The private hospital operator had expected to return to prepandemic performance in 2022
Companies
1 month ago

Stripe brothers join richest self-made millennial billionaires

Founders John and Patrick Collison build $23bn fortune as their online payments processing company soars to the most valuable US start-up
Companies
2 months ago

High equity funds: What the high road can offer

High equity remains the best one-stop investment for the average saver, as it gives a large exposure to equities
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story


CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand buoyed by trade surplus and ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks Europe to reach record ...
Markets
3.
Market data — May 31 2021
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as traders digest ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares inch higher as US data lifts ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.